ISOKA PF member of parliament Marjory Nakaponda has dragged Bowman Lusambo to the High Court, demanding an order for the recovery of K375,000, which she paid towards the purchase of a house in Silverest. Nakaponda also wants damages for breach of contract and interests on the claimed money. She further wants costs of and incidental to the proceedings. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry by Messrs. Lewis Nathan Advocates, Nakaponda stated that in April, 2024, she entered into a contract to buy Lusambo’s house at K600,000. She, however, stated that Lusambo had failed to pay back the money despite several reminders. “On or about April 28, 2024, the Plaintiff and the Defendant entered...



