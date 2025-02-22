KIDIST Kifle has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that she was emotionally affected by social media blogger Elias Musyani’s statements against her and decided to see her pastor. Meanwhile, Detective Sergeant Mooba Michelo, 33, has testified that Kifle’s husband, Elton Mulenga, alias Yo Maps, reported Musyani to the police for posting pictures of his wife and calling her a prostitute. This is in matter in which Musyani is facing two counts of harassment utilising means of electronic communication, contrary to Section 69 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence in count one are that Musyani, between April 8, 2024 and April 18, 2024, in Lusaka, using...



