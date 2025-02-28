THE Registrar of Societies has told the High Court that it does not need to notify or consult party office bearers prior to effecting changes pursuant to a duly submitted and compliant application. Acting Chief Registrar Jason Mwambazi has also told the Court that Miles Sampa’s assertion that the Registrar arbitrarily amended the list of PF office bearers is without merit as faction Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona, who applied for the changes remained a recognised office bearers in the Societies’ Registration System. This is in a matter where Sampa has sought leave of the High Court to commence judicial review proceedings, challenging the Registrar of Societies’ decision to amend the list of PF office bearers. The Matero PF member of...



