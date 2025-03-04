Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making a submission during the 3rd Private section day re-run meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 19th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MATERO PF MP Miles Sampa has asked the Constitutional Court for permission to subpoena Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe and ZCCM CEO Dr Ndoba Vibbetti as witnesses in the matter where he has sued the state over the Mopani deal. Sampa also wants to subpoena Ministry of Mines Permanent Secretary Dr Hapenga Kabeta. Sampa wants among other things, for the trio to bring to court the complete record between ZCCM-IH and Delta Mining Limited regarding the transaction of Mopani Copper Mine. In this matter, Sampa is demanding the nullification of the transaction involving Mopani Copper Mines and International Resources Holdings (IRH). The lawmaker, who has cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter, wants a declaration that the state,...