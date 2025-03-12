SIX people have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing phones and other items worth K51,360 from motor vehicles at Kafue roundabout. Meanwhile, Magistrate Chrispin Hampungani has entered pleas of not guilty in respect of all the accused after two admitted to one count each but denied the other charges. In this matter, the accused are Joshua Ndeba, 38, a bus conductor of Kaunda Square Stage One; Chrispin Mulenga, 47, a businessman of Chawama; Charles Lungu, 39, a general worker at Intercity bus terminus; Penford Sampa, 32, a salesman at Intercity bus terminus; Nox Kabaso, 38, a businessman of John Laing; and Emmanuel Nsofu, 20, of John Laing. The six are charged with seven counts of theft from...



