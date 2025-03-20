THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has ordered a trial within a trial to test the voluntariness of a confession made during a warn and caution statement administered to a Mozambican traditional doctor accused of attempting to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through sorcery. The ruling was made following Detective Chief Inspector Teddy Bumelo’s testimony that the Mozambican traditional doctor, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, informed him during the warn and caution statement that he had come to Zambia to bewitch ‘Hichilema’. However, defence lawyer Agrippa Malando objected to this line of evidence, arguing that it amounted to a confession. Meanwhile, Traditional Health Practitioners Association of Zambia Programmes Officer Boniface Changwe testified that the two accused persons were not registered members of the Association. This...



