CHITAMBO PF MP Remember Mutale has been sued in the Lusaka High Court for K3,743,296 in damages following a fatal road accident that claimed the life of 25-year-old Joseph Yikona. Elizabeth Pezo Kanoka, acting as the administrator of Yikona’s estate, has filed the lawsuit seeking compensation for Yikona’s dependents and additional damages under the Law Reform (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, Chapter 74 of the Laws of Zambia. She is also demanding interest on the amounts due. According to court documents filed by Messrs. Nchito & Nchito, the accident occurred on March 29, 2024, at the intersection of Katima Mulilo Road and the access road to Cross Roads Lodge. Kanoka alleges that Mutale, who was involved in the accident, fled the scene,...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here