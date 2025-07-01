THE Economic and Financial Crimes Court, High Court Division, has upheld the three-year sentence slapped on former Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court in February last year. The court has further ordered that since Katanga has been on bail pending appeal, the sentence starts running from yesterday. The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court last year granted Katanga K100,000 bail, but in her own recognisance, pending her appeal against the three-year sentence. Katanga was convicted and sentenced to three years for being in possession of 10 Higer buses believed to be proceeds of crime. She had appealed against the sentence, which appeal has now been dismissed....