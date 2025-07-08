A 23-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka has been dragged to court for allegedly forging his school credentials to enroll at the University of Lusaka. John Nedziwe, of Lusaka’s Kasisi Village, is further accused of soliciting over K60,000 from parents and students by promising to secure them 100 percent bursaries and scholarships abroad, when in fact not. Appearing before Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda on Friday at the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court, Nedziwe denied the charges. In this matter, Nedziwe is charged with 11 counts of forgery, obtaining registration by false pretence, uttering false documents and obtaining money by false pretence. In count one, Particulars of Offence are that John Nedziwe, on dates unknown but between January 18, 2021, and March 31, 2021,...