A POLICE officer has told the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court that the traditional doctors accused of attempting to harm President Hakainde Hichilema through sorcery confessed, under warn and caution, that they were engaged by Emmanuel Jay Banda’s younger brother to eliminate the President. The accused, Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a Mozambican traditional doctor, and Leonard Phiri, a resident of Sinda District in Eastern Province, are charged with professing knowledge of witchcraft contrary to Section 5 of the Witchcraft Act, Chapter 90 of the Laws of Zambia. The prosecution alleges that between November 22 and 24, 2024, the duo jointly pretended to exercise supernatural powers meant to cause fear. In the second count, they are accused of possession of charms, contrary to Section...