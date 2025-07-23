A STATE witness, Mark Gabites, has testified in court that he did not pay out the K180,000 that Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai is alleged to have received from him. During cross-examination, after he gave his evidence-in-chief via audio and video conferencing, Mark Gabites, 58, who is currently working for Shanti Samui Resort in Thailand, said Muleabai never obtained any money from him. Meanwhile, Lusaka-based Principal Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda, sitting in Livingstone, had to intervene to calm rising tensions between the defence and prosecution lawyers. The ACC has charged Muleabai, 49, of house number 564 Nakatindi extension, with two counts of alleged corrupt practices, which contravene section 20 (1) as read with section 41 (a). The particulars of the...