THE tug of war between former president Edgar Lungu’s family and government over Lungu’s remains continues despite the South African Hight Court ordering repatriation of the body yesterday. In its judgement, the Court also ordered that the funeral service provider, Two Mountains, holding the remains of Lungu, to surrender the body to a representative of the Zambian government. However, Lungu’s widow, Esther, and the family have filed an application for leave to appeal the judgement, arguing that the court erred in allowing government to repatriate Lungu’s remains. This is in a matter where Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha was seeking an interim court order to prevent the burial of the late president in South Africa, arguing that it was in the...