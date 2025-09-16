LUSAKA Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has set September 29 as the date for his ruling on whether Livingstone Mayor Constance Nalishebo Muleabai has a case to answer in the corruption case involving K180,000. Muleabai, 49, of house number 564 Nakatindi extension, is facing two counts of corrupt practices with a private body, which contravene section 20 (1) as read with section 41 (a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. According to the particulars of the offence, Muleabai is alleged to have corruptly solicited K120,000 from Mark Gabites between August 1 and September 30, 2023, in Livingstone. The cash gratification was allegedly an inducement to facilitate a 100 percent remission of property rates bills at Livingstone City Council...