Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE State has dismissed claims suggesting that Zambia’s foreign policy supports ongoing hostilities in Gaza, the Middle East, or anywhere else. This follows a petition by former Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu, who has sued Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha and Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe over Zambia’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with the State of Israel. Zulu contends that the move contravenes Articles 8(d) and 9(1)(c) of the Constitution, which emphasise human dignity as a national value guiding the implementation of State policy. In their response, Kabesha and Haimbe stated that diplomatic relations between Zambia and Israel were restored on December 24, 1991, and not in 2025 as alleged by the petitioner. “The joinder of the second respondent herein...