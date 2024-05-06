KABWE Warriors General Manager Charles Chakatazya says winning the 2024 Absa Cup title would be a befitting gift to the people of Kabwe and its sponsors. Warriors progressed to the finals of the Absa Cup after edging FC MUZA 2-1 in a tightly contested fixture at the Arthur Davies Stadium, in Kitwe on Saturday. The Kabwe-based side will now face Red Arrows, who eliminated National Division One side Nchanga Rangers 2-1 in a late kick-off at the same venue. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Sunday, Chakatazya said Warriors aimed to win the Absa Cup as consolation for the team’s inconsistency in the league. “I think from the time we qualified for the Absa competition, our target was to...



