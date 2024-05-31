UNDER-17 women’s national team coach, Carol Kanyemba, says her team will work hard to defeat Morocco and qualify for the Dominican Republic FIFA U17 World Cup. The Copper Princesses face Morocco in the final round of the qualifiers, having eliminated Uganda 2-1 on aggregate to progress to the final qualifying phase. Speaking in an interview after yesterday’s morning training session at the Sunset Stadium, Kanyemba said the team would work hard to qualify for the World Cup. “We have 26 players in camp, and everyone looks sharp. The morale in camp is high, and everyone is pushing hard to make the final team that will face Morocco. We are happy with the fitness levels of the team. I think everyone...



