FAZ president Keith Mweemba, has congratulated the Zambia Women’s National Team for securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Zambia finished second in Group A with seven points, level with hosts Morocco but behind only on goal difference, after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo. In a statement released yesterday, Mweemba expressed pride in the team’s progress, commending its performance and urging the players to maintain focus as they head into the knockout stages. “I am thrilled to congratulate our Zambia Women’s National Team, the Copper Queens, on qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” Mweemba stated. The Copper Queens showed grit and...