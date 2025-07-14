KAMFINSA PF member of parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says the rampant cases of illegal mining across the country are an indication that the policies that government has put in place to address the issue have failed. And Kang’ombe says restricting access to Kikonge Mine in Mufumbwe district to address illegal mining in the area is a short-term measure, stating that government should instead empower young people by formalising their operations and assisting them with capital. On Thursday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu responding to Kang’ombe who asked if government’s policies had failed to give citizens an opportunity to participate in mining and safeguarding citizens’ lives said government would declare Kikonge a restricted area. Mwiimbu further said he was...