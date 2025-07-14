NORA Häuptle says the Copper Queens are fully prepared to face any opponent in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2024 TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), currently underway in Morocco. Zambia booked their place in the last eight of the prestigious continental tournament after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo at El Bachir Stadium in Mohammedia on Saturday night. The win marked a significant milestone, as the Copper Queens progressed to the WAFCON quarterfinals for only the second time in their history. Striker Racheal Kundananji was the hero of the night, scoring the decisive goal that not only sealed the victory but also ensured Zambia finished second in Group A with seven points,...