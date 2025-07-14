UPND Deputy National Spokesperson Elvis Nkandu says the Socialist Party and Tonse Alliance’s strategy of fielding different candidates for the upcoming Mfuwe parliamentary by-elections will not work. And UPND Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda says the decision to field separate candidates shows that the opposition is disorganized. Imenda adds that the UPND is confident that it’ll win the Mfuwe parliamentary by-elections, stating that it will just be reminding people what government has done. On Thursday, Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda said the decision by his party and its alliance partners to field separate candidates in the by-election was a calculated strategy aimed at strengthening their collective position ahead of the 2026 general elections. Reacting to Kaunda’s remarks in...