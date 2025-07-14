ITEZHI-TEZHI’s Chief Chikaza Munyama has called on the Registrar of Societies to deregister the Patriotic Front (PF), describing the former ruling party as a threat to national security and unity. In an interview, Chief Chikaza, of the Ila-speaking people of Southern Province, said PF leaders have shown bitterness and an unwillingness to accept their defeat in the 2021 general election. “We have seen more hate from within the PF leaders since 2021 and it seems they are refusing to accept that Hakainde Hichilema, whom they said would never rule Zambia, was actually the Head of State. They tried to use Edgar Lungu to create division in the country and now in his death, they are abusing his soul to still...