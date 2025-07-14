Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center on Monday 30th September 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says the introduction of a minimum alternative tax is an initiative of ensuring the informal sector contributes to the economy by paying tax. Debating the Income Tax Bill which passed its second reading in Parliament, Friday, Dr Musokotwane said there had been a complaint that the formal sector was being over taxed. “Let me remind us to why we had to come back and introduce a supplementary budget. A supplementary budget became necessary because we have to deal with debts and most of these debts were left behind by the same colleagues who are today complaining. But that is fine. Those fuels that you brought into this country, that we consumed and...