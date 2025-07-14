ZAMBIA’S young Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) prospects stepped into the international spotlight on Friday and Saturday night during the Impact Fight 6 Tournament in Lusaka, earning a mix of impressive wins, narrow losses, and valuable experience in front of a fired-up home crowd. Leading the local amature charge was flyweight Prince Tafuna (5-1), who clinched a dominant unanimous decision victory over South Africa’s Diallo Andrews (3-1). Tafuna’s striking was sharp, his movements measured, and his cage control kept Andrews constantly circling backwards. In the featherweight division, Chipego Simukuwa (4-3) fought a tense three-round war against South Africa’s Jefferson Kumalo (3-3), eventually edging it out via split decision. The Ulemu Fight Academy product remained composed under pressure, scoring crucial takedowns and...