KONKOLA Blades coach Beston Chambeshi says his team will do everything possible to beat Prison Leopards with four unanswered goals to ensure it survives relegation this Saturday as the league comes to a close. Three teams, namely; Kansanshi Dynamos, Prison Leopards, and Trident have been relegated to the National Division One, with another set to join them on the weekend. Blades sits 15th on the log table with 36 points, three behind Forest Rangers. Chambeshi’s team will have to score four unanswered goals against Prison Leopards and hope that Forest Rangers loses to Kansanshi Dynamos. In an interview with Goal Diggers on Thursday, Chambeshi said his team would fight with everything to get a result against Leopards that will give...



