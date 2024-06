HILLARY Hambaba will officiate the Group D World Cup qualifier between Angola and Eswatini tomorrow. The centre referee will be assisted by fellow Zambians; Diana Chikotesha, Meck Zulu and Mathews Hamalila. The quartet left the country yesterday ahead of their assignment in Luanda....



