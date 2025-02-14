THE Zambian Premier League (ZPL) has fulfilled its financial commitments by paying clubs funds owed to them, ensuring financial stability for teams across the league. In January and February 2025, ZPL completed the second batch of sponsorship funds disbursements to MTN Super League clubs and Eden University Women’s Super League teams, while also settling payments for Men’s National League clubs for the entire season. Each club in the MTN Super League is entitled to K1.2 million, disbursed in two instalments of K600,000, one in the first round and the other in the second round of the season. Following Eden University’s sponsorship of the Women’s Super League, teams are now entitled to K100,000 each, also paid in two instalments. Zambian Premier...



