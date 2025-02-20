ALL the professional stars summoned by Copper Queens head coach Nora Hauptle have officially joined camp in Lusaka ahead of two highly anticipated international friendly matches against Malawi. Hauptle has named a strong 28-member squad for the two matches, which will take place at Woodlands Stadium on February 22 and 25. The squad features nine foreign-based players and 19 locally based stars, including the reigning African Footballer of the Year, Barbra Banda. A check by Goal Diggers at Woodlands Stadium found the Copper Queens in high spirits as they intensified their training sessions in preparation for the clashes against the Scorchers. The squad is brimming with confidence, with players determined to use the two matches as a vital build-up to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here