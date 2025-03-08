FAZ has announced the cancellation of its scheduled Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting following a directive from the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ). The meeting, which was set for yesterday, was intended to approve the financial statements ahead of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 29 in Livingstone. FAZ General Secretary Reuben Kamanga confirmed the cancellation, stating that the association had to comply with the NSCZ directive despite the constitutional implications of not approving the financial statements before circulation to members. “The scheduled Executive Committee Meeting has been called off in respect of a directive from the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) for us not to proceed. We had to comply with the directive,” Kamanga said. “We have...



