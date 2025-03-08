ORIENTAL Quarries Boxing Promotion (OQBP) has rescheduled the highly anticipated World Boxing Council (WBC) Championship bout between Davy Mwale and Ghana’s Michael Decardi Nelson to May 24. Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, OQBP promotion manager Christopher Malunga cited two key reasons for the postponement, the unavailability of the venue and the involvement of a major new sponsor. “I am here to officially announce a change in the date for our much-anticipated boxing event. Originally scheduled for April 26, the event will now take place on May 24. However, the venue remains the same, the same Government Complex,” stated Malunga. He explained that since the Government Complex is state-owned, the stable had to yield to an international event scheduled at...



