ZANACO’s quest to avoid the chop will face a stern test today when the Bankers host Ndola giants Zesco United in a crucial Week 27 MTN Zambia Super League clash at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka. With both teams eager for maximum points, the stakes couldn’t be higher. For Zanaco, a win is essential in their battle for survival, while Zesco United will be equally determined to collect all three points as they push to strengthen their claim for the league title. The match presents an intriguing challenge for Zanaco head coach Mumamba Numba, who will be facing his former club, a team he once guided to domestic glory. However, Numba remains confident that his side has what it takes to...



