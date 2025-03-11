Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga speaking to the press after filing his nomination for FAZ presidency at football house in Lusaka on Friday 7th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the Under-17 Girls National Team has only done half its job with the 3-0 win over Tanzania in the World Cup qualifiers. Writing in his weekly column, Monday, the FAZ chief expressed confidence that the Copper Princesses will finish the job at home. “Having racked up a 3-0 away win in Tanzania, the Copper Princesses will be hoping to finish off the job on home soil on Saturday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to qualify to the final round. With a 3-0 cushion, the job is half done but we have to remain focused to finish off the assignment on home soil,” Kamanga wrote. “There is one more round before confirming qualification to...