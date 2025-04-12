MINISTER of Sports, Youth and Arts Elvis Nkandu has confirmed that the long-awaited FAZ Elective General Meeting will now be held on May 8, following communication from FIFA. Speaking when he featured on Sport On programme on ZNBC, the Minister also addressed the controversies surrounding the FAZ elections and squabbles in Zambia Athletics (ZA). Nkandu reaffirmed government’s commitment to transparent and fair administration of sports in Zambia. “It will be very interesting for people to know that FIFA has communicated and the FAZ elections will be held on May 8,” Nkandu said. “We have been talking to FIFA as government so we have not sat idle.” Nkandu condemned the events that led to the abrupt cancellation of the FAZ AGM...



