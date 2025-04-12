ZAMBIA Under-17 National Team coach Ian Bakala says the Junior Chipolopolo struggled against Burkina Faso because of a lack of experience. Zambia’s dreams of a historic Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title came crashing down in brutal fashion as the Junior Chipolopolo suffered a humbling 6-1 defeat to Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals at Laarbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco, on Thursday evening. A hat-trick from Asharaf Tapsoba, a brace from Halidou Diakite, and a header from Mohammad Fofana sealed an emphatic win for Burkina Faso, who booked their spot in the semifinals and continued their perfect run at the tournament. In a post-match interview, Bakala, who had earlier expressed confidence in beating Burkina Faso, said he had prepared...



