FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has called on football fans across the country to rally behind the Under-17 Women’s National Team as they prepare for a crucial FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Benin this weekend in Ndola. Writing in his weekly column, Monday, Kamanga expressed excitement over the current wave of activity among Zambia’s national teams, describing it as an “exciting period for our game, at least on the pitch.” The Under-17 Women’s Team will host Benin in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. A victory over two legs would secure Zambia’s second consecutive appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, following their participation in the 2022 edition held in the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here