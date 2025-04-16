FAZ presidential aspirant Keith Mweemba has pledged to prioritise better remuneration for referees if elected into office. Mweemba says referees are a vital component of the football ecosystem and should be treated with the respect and motivation they deserve. Highlighting the crucial role referees play in upholding fairness and enforcing the rules of the game, Mweemba stressed the need to improve their working conditions and incentivise their dedication. “Referees deserve to be motivated because they play a crucial role in ensuring fair play and enforcing rules in the game of football,” Mweemba said. He added that his administration would commit to timely and fair compensation to ensure professionalism and integrity among match officials. “We will ensure early payments of officiating...



