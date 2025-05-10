RECORD ABSA Cup kings, Zesco United and defending champions Red Arrows will clash in what promises to be a fierce contest, the 2025 ABSA Cup final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. The final brings together two powerhouses of Zambian football. With history, pride, and a million kwacha prize at stake, the showdown will pit experience against ambition in a clash of titans. Zesco United, six-time winners and the most successful club in ABSA Cup history, are chasing a record-extending seventh title. Meanwhile, defending champions Red Arrows are bidding for their third crown and a rare back-to-back triumph, something only Zesco themselves have achieved before. ZESCO United have stormed into their record eighth ABSA Cup final with composed performances, a 3–1 win...