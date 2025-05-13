NEW FAZ president Keith Mweemba yesterday held his first press briefing at Football House where he addressed staff and outlined his goals for the sport. Mweemba, who was accompanied by vice president Mutale Ng’andu, Women’s Representative Col Priscilla Katoba, Eastern Province chairperson Patrick Nyirenda and his Lusaka Province counterpart Jordan Maliti, emphasized unity, respect for labour laws and a vision of inclusive development across Zambian football. Mweemba also announced his resignation as MUZA FC president. “Forthwith with immediate effect Keith Mweemba is no longer the president of MUZA. He has stepped down as MUZA president. The internal processes will be done of course but the club is in able hands and I think I am not worried. Now I am...