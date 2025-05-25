COPPER Queens captain Barbra Banda etched her name into the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history books on Saturday morning after scoring the fastest hat-trick in league history, helping Orlando Pride to a 3-1 victory over the Utah Royals at America First Field. The Copper Queens captain found the back of the net three times in just 38 minutes, becoming the first African player to score a hat-trick in the NWSL and delivering the first-ever hat-trick in Orlando Pride’s club history. Banda opened the scoring in the 6th minute, finishing off a low cross from Ally Watt with a clinical close-range effort. After Utah’s Brecken Mozingo equalized in the 14th minute, Banda restored the Pride’s lead in the 37th minute....