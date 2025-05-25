IN a bold and hopeful stride towards the future of Zambian athletics, the Zambia Athletics (ZA) has officially launched its nationwide “Catch Them Young” Talent Identification Program. The initiative, championed by Federation President Major Bernard Bwalya, aims to uncover hidden athletic talent from across the country, starting at the grassroots. Speaking in a statement, Bwalya described the launch as a defining moment in the future of athletics in Zambia. “Zambia has more than eight million youths. What we cannot afford to do is continue banking on the same six athletes year after year. Our current national team athletes were not born in stadiums, they were born in our villages and towns, raised in our communities, and discovered in our schools,”...