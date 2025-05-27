ORLANDO Pride striker Barbra Banda and Bay FC striker Racheal Kundananji have joined the Copper Queens ahead of the upcoming FIFA international friendly matches against Botswana and South Africa. Other players who have joined the squad include Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya both from Orlando Pride. The Orlando Pride trio touched down after fulfilling club duties in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), bringing the total number of players in camp to 22. While Bay FC forward touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport yesterday afternoon at 14:35hrs. With Kundananji’s arrival, only Racheal Nachula who plies her trade in Israel with Hapoel Jerusalem, remains to complete the 24-member squad named by coach Nora Häuptle for the two high-profile fixtures scheduled...