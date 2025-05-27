CHIPOLOPOLO Coach Avram Grant has named a 25-member provisional team for the two international friendlies against Sudan and Tunisia in Morocco with Fashion Sakala still missing. Zambia will play Sudan on June 6 before facing Tunisia four days later. Leicester striker Patson Daka is appearing on the list while Clatous Chama and Kennedy Musonda both of Young Africans-Tanzania are other familiar names named in the squad. In statement released on the FAZ page, the technical bench is using the friendly games as part of preparation for the Group E September round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when the Chipolopolo host the Atlas Lions of Morocco before facing Tanzania and Niger in October. “Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant has named a...