The Zambia Women’s National Team has left for South Africa ahead of two high-profile international friendly matches. This is part of preparations for the 2025 TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) to be held in Morocco. The Copper Queens left Kenneth Kaunda International Airport aboard South African Airways at 13:35hrs and are expected to arrive in Johannesburg later today. Nora Häuptle’s queens will face Botswana on 31 May before taking on hosts South Africa on 3 June in Pretoria. Both fixtures are part of the team’s build-up to the WAFCON scheduled for 5–26 July 2025. And Copper Queens Striker Racheal Kundananji says the team will not underrate Botswana and South Africa. “It feels good to be back. We all...