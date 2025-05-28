POLICE in Lusaka are investigating the trespassing that occurred at Football House yesterday. Yesterday, Football House was under lockdown after unknown individuals locked the building. Employees arrived for work in the morning only to find the premises locked. The offices were only opened later in the morning after the police had arrived and in the presence of FAZ president Keith Mweemba. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the alleged perpetrators had removed the existing locks and replaced them with new ones, thereby restricting access to the premises. “The Zambia Police Service through Woodlands Police Station has today, May 27, 2025, at approximately 08:50 hours, received a report of criminal trespass from Mr Reuben Kamanga, aged 53,...