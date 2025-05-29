THE Zambia Women’s National Volleyball team has officially kicked off their journey today to Botswana to take part in the Ditsala international Cup. The tournament which is organized by the Botswana Volleyball Federation in partnership with Bring It Promotions will run from 30th May to 2nd June 2025 in Gaborone. The competition brings together a strong lineup of teams, including four squads from the United States, the Lesotho , Botswana, and the Zambian national team, making their much-anticipated tournament debut. Zambia Volleyball women’s national team Coach Arnold Simulezi expressed confidence in the team’s preparation ahead of tournament. In a video posted on the Zambia Volleyball Association, Simulezi was optimistic that the team would get silverware at the tournament. We have...