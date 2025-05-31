ZAMBIA National Women’s Team Captain Barbra Banda says the Copper Queens must unite and play as a team as they prepare to face Botswana and African champions South Africa in a three-nation friendly series in South Africa. The Copper Queens take on the Mares today at Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium before wrapping up the series with a clash against hosts South Africa on Tuesday, June 3. Banda emphasized the importance of teamwork and focus as the Copper Queens look to assess their readiness ahead of the TotalEnergies Morocco 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). “My message to my teammates is to keep on encouraging each other, keep pushing each other, and fight together as one, as one team, as...