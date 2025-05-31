THE Zambia Athletics (ZA) has unveiled a K2.3 million budget for this year’s Inter-Company Relay (ICR), with Trade Kings announced as the event’s headline sponsor. Scheduled for June 21, the annual corporate sporting event will mark its 25th edition. Speaking during the launch and unveiling of sponsors and partners, ZA President and ICR Chairperson Bernard Bwalya expressed optimism over the progress made in mobilising resources. “Our budget for this year’s Inter-Company Relay is K2.3 million, and we are well on course to reaching our target. We’ve received contributions in cash, kind, and product pledges. We hope to finalise everything, including formalities, by June 10,” said Bwalya. “This is more than just unveiling names and logos, it’s about unveiling possibility. It...