THE Copper Queens have suffered their third defeat under expatriate coach Nora Hauptle after a 2-0 loss to reigning African champions South Africa in an international friendly match played at the Lukas Moripe Stadium in South Africa yesterday. Second-half strikes from Bongeka Gamede and Jermaine Seoposenwe secured a sweet home win for Banyana Banyana over the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) bronze medalists. The loss left coach Nora Hauptle visibly disappointed as she attributed the defeat to tactical errors. “I think the first half belonged to us. We had good control of the game, unfortunately, we missed it. In the second half, it was an open game but we got scored from a set piece and it’s always...