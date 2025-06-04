FORMER Chipolopolo captain Christopher Katongo has expressed concern over the struggles faced by current Zambian players trying to make a mark in foreign leagues, particularly the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL). According to Katongo, the main reason young Zambian footballers fail to adapt and succeed abroad is due to a lack of discipline and commitment. Katongo, who had a successful career in the PSL with clubs such as Jomo Cosmos, Golden Arrows, and Bidvest Wits, scoring a total of 38 goals, and now an assistant coach at Nkana FC, emphasized that talent alone is not enough when competing at the highest level. “The current generation of players lack discipline and commitment, that’s why they struggle when they are signed...