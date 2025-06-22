CHIPOLOPOLO striker and Saudi Pro League-based star Fashion Sakala has confirmed new dates for the eagerly awaited Fashion Sakala Provincial Cup Final and the previously postponed community donation activities in Eastern Province. Speaking in an official statement, Sakala said he was pleased that both the cup final and charity events will proceed after being delayed due to the national mourning period following the death of former president Edgar Lungu. “I am pleased to inform the public that new dates have been confirmed for the Fashion Sakala Provincial Cup Final and the previously postponed community donation activities,” Sakala said. “The provincial cup Final will now take place on Sunday, June 29, 2025 in Chipata City. This final will feature both the...