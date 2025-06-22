LIVINGSTONE is set to get an ultra-modern sports complex, which will have a 20,000-capacity stadium, basketball and volleyball courts, a swimming pool and a youth and arts training centre. Acting Director of Sports in the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Arts, Gibson Muyaule, said Livingstone is well-positioned for such a facility to host mega sports tournaments, being a tourist capital bordered by three neighboring Southern African countries. During a site inspection of the 10-hectare sports complex land, which was made available by the council after late President Michael Sata ordered the construction of stadia in Livingstone and Mongu soon after his election in 2011, Muyaule said government may opt to use the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to construct the...